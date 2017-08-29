Soccer

Stats Throw Up a Surprise Name for Who Has Made the Most Key Passes Across Europe's Top 5 Leagues

an hour ago

When one thinks about the term 'key pass', there is a certain mould of player that most are quick to think about.

One imagines a deep-lying playmaker, or a silky number 10 who can thread passes with their eyes closed. Players such as Luka Modric, or Toni Kroos. Thiago Alcantara or Marco Verratti. Kevin De Bruyne or Christian Eriksen.

An early expectation for the new season would be to see one of those glamour names at the top of the 'most key passes' list, but surprisingly, they are all trailing in the wake of none other than Tottenham left-back Ben Davies of all people.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Welshman is the surprise front-runner on the list after three games, which compiles data from Europe's top five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Davies has made a solid start to the new season as he continues to fill in for the injured Danny Rose - other statistics show he also has one goal and one clean sheet to his name.

A 'key pass', according to WhoScored, can be defined as 'the final pass leading to a shot at goal from a teammate', suggesting that Davies is definitely getting into some handy positions, despite criticism from some Spurs fans who say Rose is 'more attacking'.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters