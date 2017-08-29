Stats Throw Up a Surprise Name for Who Has Made the Most Key Passes Across Europe's Top 5 Leagues

When one thinks about the term 'key pass', there is a certain mould of player that most are quick to think about.

One imagines a deep-lying playmaker, or a silky number 10 who can thread passes with their eyes closed. Players such as Luka Modric, or Toni Kroos. Thiago Alcantara or Marco Verratti. Kevin De Bruyne or Christian Eriksen.

Ben Davies: Has made more key passes (9) than any other defender in Europe's top 5 leagues this season pic.twitter.com/9csmpn1Uzl — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 29, 2017

An early expectation for the new season would be to see one of those glamour names at the top of the 'most key passes' list, but surprisingly, they are all trailing in the wake of none other than Tottenham left-back Ben Davies of all people.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Welshman is the surprise front-runner on the list after three games, which compiles data from Europe's top five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Davies has made a solid start to the new season as he continues to fill in for the injured Danny Rose - other statistics show he also has one goal and one clean sheet to his name.

A 'key pass', according to WhoScored, can be defined as 'the final pass leading to a shot at goal from a teammate', suggesting that Davies is definitely getting into some handy positions, despite criticism from some Spurs fans who say Rose is 'more attacking'.

