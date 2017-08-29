Soccer

Thick Smoke Seen Over Bayern's Allianz Arena Sparks Temporary Fears in Munich

41 minutes ago

Thick smoke appeared to be rising from Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Monday, prompting fears of a blaze within the German champion's home.

According to German news outlet BR24 (reported via The Sun) however, firefighters were called to extinguish a fire which had started in area outside of the stadium, not inside as many suspected.

"This does not seem to be in the arena. More behind. No panic". A tweet from a German media expert said.

Many more photos of the incident were seen via social media, as thick clouds of noxious smoke were pictured above the famous European ground, which understandably caused many to worry.

Despite the brief moments of panic though, everyone was eventually re-assured the fire was in fact coming from behind the ground, through swift reporting. The blaze was subsequently dealt with by the emergency services, and was fully extinguished by 3pm the same day.

Next on the agenda for Bayern is an away match at Hoffenheim following the international break, whereas the Allianz Arena will next be in action during the club's hosting of Anderlecht, in the first round of Champions League group games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters