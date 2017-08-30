Soccer

Bayern CEO Reveals Why Real Madrid Are the Best Team in the World & Which 3 Others Are Close Behind

31 minutes ago

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that Real Madrid are currently playing at a higher level than the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Bayern legend and current chief executive was speaking to Sport Bild about a number of topics concerning his club when he stated that Los Blancos were currently the best side in world football.

Real have secured six trophies under current manager Zinedine Zidane since he took up the reins at Santiago Bernabeu 18 months ago and, whilst acknowledging that his side, Barca and United were all still European giants, Rummenigge insisted that no one could currently match Real's level of football.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

He said: "I would say Real Madrid is the brightest star in the sky. There is certainly no second opinion at the moment: Real is above all. 

"Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester United are some way behind. The fact that we are still among the top 4 in the Uefa ranking is an award for Bayern."

Rummenigge has watched the German heavyweights dominate domestic football in recent times, but Bayern's ability to land plenty of Champions League trophies has been a source of consternation for the club with just two triumphs since the turn of the century.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The ex-winger revealed that there were at least 10 teams all vying for UEFA's coveted piece of silverware, and stated his belief that Bayern's ability to secure the trophy would only get harder as the years go by.

He continued: "There are ten teams in Europe that pursue the same goal. It would be nice if we could shorten the cycles between our titles - 1976 to 2001 and 2001 to 2013 - but that's not going to be easier in this irrational football world."

The 61-year-old went on to add that he would never expect the reigning Bundesliga champions to ever fork out fees in excess of £200m for any one player - a sly dig at Paris Saint-Germain's shock world-record transfer for ex-Barcelona superstar Neymar.

He said: "(Ex Bayern boss) Otto Rehhagel once said 'There is no substitute for quality'. It still applies. 

"What is important is that we have a different philosophy. We can not and do not want to buy a single player for €222m. Only a handful of clubs around the world would be willing to do so anyway."

