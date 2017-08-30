Chelsea Star Welcomes Younger Brother to 'Hazard FC' as Kylian Joins Eden in London

Eden Hazard took to social media to welcome his younger brother, Kylian Hazard, to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has joined the Chelsea U23 squad from Hungarian side Újpest FC, becoming the third Hazard brother to wear the Blues famous shirt. Just like Chelsea's 26-year-old talisman, Kylian was part of the Lille U19 squad. However, in 2013 he moved back to Belgium to join White Star Brüssel.

Hazard then moved to first division side SV Zulte Waregem on a free transfer where he made five appearances. In 2015, the 22-year-old swapped Belgium for Hungary and has gone on to register four goals and four assists during a two-year spell at Újpest.

"Always knew we had a good team!" Hazard wrote on Instagram. "Hazard FC has come a long way since then! Welcome to London little bro! @hazard.k10@thorgan10#family"

Thorgan Hazard, 24, joined Chelsea in 2012 from French side RC Lens. Signed for just £450k, Hazard spent just three years with Chelsea that included loan spells with Zulte Waregem and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

In 2015, the Belgian international completed a permanent move away from Chelsea to join Mönchengladbach for £7m. Having gone on to make 113 appearances for the Foals, Hazard has scored 22 goals and assisted 24 during an impressive three years at Borussia-Park.