Soccer

Divock Origi Set for Bundesliga Loan Switch With Liverpool Keen to Avoid Rival Move

41 minutes ago

Liverpool striker Divock Origi looks likely to move away from Anfield (at least temporarily) before Thursday night's transfer deadline, several club's reportedly interested in his services.

However, while Tottenham and Newcastle have been identified among Origi's suitors, journalists Dominic King and Paul Joyce both claimed on Twitter that a loan move to Wolfsburg is more likely, with the Reds hierarchy reluctant to let him play for a Premier League rival.

The 22-year-old is still rated highly by the Liverpool management, but both player and coaching staff are keen to find a solution to find more game time this season, with the player's father even publicly suggesting his son needs to move.

After an impressive World Cup, Origi joined the Reds in 2014, but after a season back on loan with Lille, struggled to earn a regular place in the starting lineup with Roberto Firmino the preferred centre forward under Jurgen Klopp.

Wolfsburg are apparently willing to pay loan fee in order to secure Origi's services for the 2017/18 season, while guaranteeing him a first team berth that will appeal to Liverpool as seek to ensure the player returns a more developed option.

The Belgian has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for Liverpool in total. However, despite a reasonable strike rate was not included in the squad for last Sunday's 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield, while both Firmino and Daniel Sturridge scored.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters