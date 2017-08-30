Divock Origi Set for Bundesliga Loan Switch With Liverpool Keen to Avoid Rival Move

Liverpool striker Divock Origi looks likely to move away from Anfield (at least temporarily) before Thursday night's transfer deadline, several club's reportedly interested in his services.

However, while Tottenham and Newcastle have been identified among Origi's suitors, journalists Dominic King and Paul Joyce both claimed on Twitter that a loan move to Wolfsburg is more likely, with the Reds hierarchy reluctant to let him play for a Premier League rival.

The 22-year-old is still rated highly by the Liverpool management, but both player and coaching staff are keen to find a solution to find more game time this season, with the player's father even publicly suggesting his son needs to move.

After an impressive World Cup, Origi joined the Reds in 2014, but after a season back on loan with Lille, struggled to earn a regular place in the starting lineup with Roberto Firmino the preferred centre forward under Jurgen Klopp.

