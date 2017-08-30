Former Newcastle Forward Andy Cole Says He'd Love to See Divock Origi Join Magpies

Former Newcastle forward Andy Cole has said that he'd love it if Rafa Benitez were to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool before the close of the transfer window.

Recent reports suggested that the Magpies were one of several teams interested in recruiting the Belgian striker this summer.

Origi has failed to nail down a starting berth in the team and Jurgen Klopp is open to letting him leave on a season-long loan. Juventus, Spurs and inter Milan are all thought to be after the forward as well, and Cole reckons he would be an excellent signing for his former club as Benitez doesn't have a player with Origi's qualities in his team at the moment.

"Yeah definitely if they get him because he's got pace," he told The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT after being asked his thoughts on whether or not the player would be a good acquisition..

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"I think if you're a centre-forward in the Premier League and got pace, you're going to cause defenders problems. Mostly, that's what they lack. Mitrovic isn't going to try go in behind, Gayle's a good finisher but he's totally different to Origi if they do get him to come in."

Newcastle will have to act fast, though, as there's little time left before the window shuts until January. And Cole will be hoping that the Toon can make him happy in that regard.