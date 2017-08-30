Soccer

Former Newcastle Forward Andy Cole Says He'd Love to See Divock Origi Join Magpies

21 minutes ago

Former Newcastle forward Andy Cole has said that he'd love it if Rafa Benitez were to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool before the close of the transfer window.

Recent reports suggested that the Magpies were one of several teams interested in recruiting the Belgian striker this summer.

Origi has failed to nail down a starting berth in the team and Jurgen Klopp is open to letting him leave on a season-long loan. Juventus, Spurs and inter Milan are all thought to be after the forward as well, and Cole reckons he would be an excellent signing for his former club as Benitez doesn't have a player with Origi's qualities in his team at the moment.

"Yeah definitely if they get him because he's got pace," he told The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT after being asked his thoughts on whether or not the player would be a good acquisition..

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"I think if you're a centre-forward in the Premier League and got pace, you're going to cause defenders problems. Mostly, that's what they lack. Mitrovic isn't going to try go in behind, Gayle's a good finisher but he's totally different to Origi if they do get him to come in."

Newcastle will have to act fast, though, as there's little time left before the window shuts until January. And Cole will be hoping that the Toon can make him happy in that regard.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters