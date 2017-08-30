Giannelli Imbula in Talks With Ligue 1 Side Over Loan Move Away From Stoke

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula looks set for a move back to France, with Toulouse interested in a season-long loan deal for the 24-year-old.

Signed by Stoke at the end of the January transfer window in 2016 for £21m, Imbula has failed to live up to expectations at the bet365 Stadium. Having first shown his promise at EA Guingamp, the midfielder has since had spells with Olympique Marseille and FC Porto.

Toulouse are believed to be in advanced talks with Stoke over a loan deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain academy star, with Imbula set to complete a medical with the Ligue 1 side in the next 24 hours, according to SFR Sport.





Reigning champions AS Monaco also hold an interest in the Belgian-born midfielder, however, Stoke are understood to prefer a loan move to Toulouse as there is potential for more game time in France's Occitanie region.

Imbula has made just 23 appearances for Stoke since his big money signing, 12 of which came last season.





Bought as a long term replacement for Steven N'Zonzi, the French U21 international has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and now looks set to leave Stoke on a temporary basis.

Stoke have been busy this summer reinforcing their defence. With Chelsea star Kurt Zouma joining the Potters on loan, Bruno Martins Indi completed a permanent move back to the bet365 Stadium this summer, while the recent £18m signing of Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer appears enough to convince Mark Hughes of letting Imbula leave the club.