Soccer

Hellas Verona Agree Deal to Sign Korean Sensation Lee Seung-Woo From Barcelona

an hour ago

Italian side Hellas Verona have agreed a deal to sign Korean attacker Lee Seung-Woo from Barcelona.

The Catalan side, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) have included a buy-back clause in the deal, which will be applicable for the next two years.

The 19-year-old winger, who can also operate in a central midfield role, has been with the club since 2011. Last season, he made the step up from the youth academy to play for the B team in Spain's Segunda Division.

Lee had garnered interest from various clubs around Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, but Verona look to have won the race for his signature, with a medical to soon follow.

The player has his heart set on playing for Barca, though, despite being made aware of the possibility of a transfer back in July.

“I would like to continue my development to improve as a footballer,” he told Marca in June. “If I play well for another club, then I might just go back to Barcelona later.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters