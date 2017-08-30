Hellas Verona Agree Deal to Sign Korean Sensation Lee Seung-Woo From Barcelona

Italian side Hellas Verona have agreed a deal to sign Korean attacker Lee Seung-Woo from Barcelona.

The Catalan side, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) have included a buy-back clause in the deal, which will be applicable for the next two years.

The 19-year-old winger, who can also operate in a central midfield role, has been with the club since 2011. Last season, he made the step up from the youth academy to play for the B team in Spain's Segunda Division.

Lee had garnered interest from various clubs around Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, but Verona look to have won the race for his signature, with a medical to soon follow.

The player has his heart set on playing for Barca, though, despite being made aware of the possibility of a transfer back in July.

“I would like to continue my development to improve as a footballer,” he told Marca in June. “If I play well for another club, then I might just go back to Barcelona later.”