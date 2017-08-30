Hull City Close to Reuniting Slutsky With Current Leicester Striker as Transfer Edges Closer

Ahmed Musa is close to agreeing a one-year loan move to Hull City according to reports in the Leicester Mercury.

Hull have reportedly held successful talks with the Foxes this week and are confident of finalising a move before the transfer deadline tomorrow night.

The move, if finalised, would see Musa team up again with Hull boss Leonid Slutsky, who worked with the striker for four years during their time together at CSKA Moscow, something that pleases the Tigers manager:

“He is not our player but, of course, every coach is better working with players he knows and I worked with Musa for four years. I know him and he knows me," claimed Slutsky.

Musa’s finest performances for Leicester came in the International Champions Cup game against Barcelona, where he scored twice and in the FA Cup victory over Everton last season, where he scored another two goals.

Despite these two stand out performances, Musa only nabbed two other goals in his debut season for the Foxes in 21 Premier League appearances last campaign.

However Slutsky knows of Musa's quality and is willing to give the striker another chance in English football, this time in the Championship as Hull look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

During his time with Slutsky the Nigerian international scored 42 goals in four seasons in the Russian Premier League, while scoring a further three goals in the Champions League.

Hull are short in the striking department with only Adama Diomande, Abel Hernandez and Frazier Campbell on their books. However Musa can also play in a wide striking role, which may end up being Slutsky's preferred tactical option.

Slutsky will hope to help Musa re-find his CSKA Moscow form and if he can do the 24-year-old will become a very valuable asset for the Tigers this season.