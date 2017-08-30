Hull Complete Signing of Australia International Jackson Irvine From Burton Albion

Hull City have officially completed the signing of Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine from fellow Championship club Burton Albion.





Irvine, who first arrived in Britain from Australia in 2010 when he joined Celtic's youth team, has agreed a three-year contract at the KCOM Stadium.

"I couldn't be happier and I'm just excited to be starting the next chapter of my career," Irvine told his new club's official website.

"It has all happened relatively quickly, but once I found out about the interest from Hull City it was an easy decision even though leaving Burton was difficult in its own way.

"I just can't wait to get started now."

Irvine is currently part of the Australia squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Thailand and is in line to make his Tigers debut against Sunderland when domestic football resumes early next month.

Irvine has actually played and scored against Hull already this season.