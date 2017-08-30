Soccer

Juventus Seek Reinforcements Before Allowing Kwadwo Asamoah to Join Galatasaray

21 minutes ago

Serie A giants Juventus will attempt to sign a replacement for Kwadwo Asamoah before allowing the Ghana international to join Super Lig side Galatasaray.

Asamoah has been a loyal servant to the Turin based side since joining the club from Serie A rivals Udinese in 2012.

The 28-year-old is a popular utility player who can be deployed in various positions in defence, midfield and attack. The versatile Ghanaian is primarily known for his pace, work-rate and ability to read the game.

According to Football Italia, Asamoah's agent has confirmed the player's desire to leave the club and has explained the difficulties in trying to secure a move to Galatasaray.

Juve are reportedly keen to bring Leonardo Spinazzola back to the club, after loaning him to Atalanta on a two year deal, but Atalanta are reluctant to cut the loan short.

Asamoah's agent, Federico Pastorello said: "He wants to join Galatasaray, but Juve can’t find a replacement.

"With the Spinazzola situation stuck, it’s unlikely they’ll let him go."

Asamoah, who is thought to have already agreed terms with the Turkish side, could have to remain at Juve until a suitable replacement is brought in. It is thought that even the signing of Benedikt Howedes will not alter Asamoah's situation.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Despite bringing in Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain, Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors and Mattia De Sciglio from rivals AC Milan, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri believes more cover is needed in and around the defence. 


Juve have also lost big name players this summer with Leonardo Bonucci joining AC Milan in a huge £37.80m deal, and Mario Lemina joining Southampton in a deal reported to be worth around £15.30m.

