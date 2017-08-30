Middlesbrough Announce the Signing of Defender Ryan Shotton From Birmingham on 3-Year Deal

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of defender Ryan Shotton from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year old joins the club on a three-year deal, after spending the last year-and-a-half with the Blues.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Boro have completed the signing of Ryan Shotton from Birmingham City on a three-year deal.





"Shotton becomes Monk’s ninth signing of the summer and will take part in his first training session with his new teammates when the squad report back to Rockliffe Park on Thursday."





"Due to a confidentiality clause we are unable to disclose the fee in this deal."

The player was interviewed shortly after putting pen to paper, and revealed his ambitions moving forward.





"I think getting back into that Premier League and establishing ourselves again, that's where we deserve to be," he said. "This club's massive, the training ground is brilliant, and the chance to be getting promoted with a club like Middlesbrough is just a dream."