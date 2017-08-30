Soccer

Middlesbrough Announce the Signing of Defender Ryan Shotton From Birmingham on 3-Year Deal

2 hours ago

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of defender Ryan Shotton from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year old joins the club on a three-year deal, after spending the last year-and-a-half with the Blues.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Boro have completed the signing of Ryan Shotton from Birmingham City on a three-year deal.


"Shotton becomes Monk’s ninth signing of the summer and will take part in his first training session with his new teammates when the squad report back to Rockliffe Park on Thursday."


"Due to a confidentiality clause we are unable to disclose the fee in this deal."

The player was interviewed shortly after putting pen to paper, and revealed his ambitions moving forward.


"I think getting back into that Premier League and establishing ourselves again, that's where we deserve to be," he said. "This club's massive, the training ground is brilliant, and the chance to be getting promoted with a club like Middlesbrough is just a dream."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters