VIDEO: Barca New Boy Ousmane Dembele Reveals All in Candid Interview as He Acclimatises in Calaluna

an hour ago

New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele is looking ahead to a great first season at the Camp Nou, having joined the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund in a €105m (initial) move last week.

The young Frenchman has followed in the footsteps compatriots Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne, who currently suit up for the Spanish side.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-DEMBELE

Speaking in a video interview following the move, the attacker was quizzed on various aspects of his life and was made to reveal a fair bit about himself.

"I'm happy to be here because everything is finally official," Dembele said. "It is a dream come true. I'm really happy to be here.

"I am going to give everything for the club and try to win trophies."

The 20-year-old also revealed that he had been having talks with both Umititi and Digne for well over a year.

"I had been talking to them for the last year-and-a-half," he explained. "When I met with Sam [Umtiti], he said 'pack your bags because you will soon be coming to the club with me'.

"Both of them spoke very positively about Barca."

That part of the conversation would also expose the player's nickname among some of his peers. Apparently, he's called 'mosquito.'

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"They keep calling me mosquito," he said with a smile. "I don't know but since I saw Sam last year with the French squad, he has called me mosquito ever since. I think it's because I'm small and I move quickly."

Dembele says that he is a huge fan of Netflix series Narcos, and in his spare time, he's usually watching TV series or playing his favourite video game, which surprisingly isn't FIFA.

Asked what he's up to when not playing football, Dembele replied: "I watch TV series, I play video games, Mariokart. I have been playing Mariokart for a long time and I'm very good at it."


Umtiti, on the other hand, isn't that good, according to Dembele.

