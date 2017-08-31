Bojan Krkic Leaves Stoke to Return to Spain and Join Alaves on Loan

La Liga side Alaves have confirmed the loan signing of Stoke forward Bojan Krkic, marking a temporary return home to Spain for the two-time Champions League winner.

Bojan, who spent part of last season on loan with Mainz in Germany, last played in his homeland during the 2010/11 with boyhood club Barcelona.

Image by Jeff Masterson

He has played for the likes of Roma, Milan and Ajax in the years since, joining Stoke from Barça on a permanent deal in the summer of 2014.

Alaves finished ninth in La Liga last season under the leadership of new Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino. It was their first campaign back in the top flight after promotion and the 2001 UEFA Cup finalists are now looking to consolidate after a promising first year.