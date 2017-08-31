Brighton & Hove Albion Officially Sign Ezequiel Schelotto From Sporting Lisbon for Undisclosed Fee

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially announced the signing of Italian defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Lisbon on a three-year deal.

The Seagulls proudly took to their official Twitter page to announce the signing of the 28-year-old, who becomes the club's ninth signing of the summer transfer window. Playing at right-back, Schelotto is notorious in Portuguese football for his lightning-quick pace.

Image by Jeff Masterson

Discussing the deal, Brighton boss Chris Hughton spoke to the club's official website, explaining to the fans why he believes the defender will be an excellent fit at the American Express Community Stadium. Hughton stated:

"We are delighted that Ezequiel is joining us. He has made nearly 190 appearances in the top flight in Italy and Portugal and has played in the Champions League, and is the type of experienced player we want to add to the squad. He can also play as a more attacking wing-back and so gives us some good options in defence.”

Scheletto began his career as Italian side Cesena, before going on to play for the likes of Atalanta and Inter Milan. Following a series of unsuccessful loan moves, the pacy defender joined Liga NOS side Sporting Lisbon, where he has impressed greatly for the Portuguese side.