Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion Officially Sign Ezequiel Schelotto From Sporting Lisbon for Undisclosed Fee

11 minutes ago

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially announced the signing of Italian defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Lisbon on a three-year deal.

The Seagulls proudly took to their official Twitter page to announce the signing of the 28-year-old, who becomes the club's ninth signing of the summer transfer window. Playing at right-back, Schelotto is notorious in Portuguese football for his lightning-quick pace.

Image by Jeff Masterson

Discussing the deal, Brighton boss Chris Hughton spoke to the club's official website, explaining to the fans why he believes the defender will be an excellent fit at the American Express Community Stadium. Hughton stated:

"We are delighted that Ezequiel is joining us. He has made nearly 190 appearances in the top flight in Italy and Portugal and has played in the Champions League, and is the type of experienced player we want to add to the squad. He can also play as a more attacking wing-back and so gives us some good options in defence.”

Scheletto began his career as Italian side Cesena, before going on to play for the likes of Atalanta and Inter Milan. Following a series of unsuccessful loan moves, the pacy defender joined Liga NOS side Sporting Lisbon, where he has impressed greatly for the Portuguese side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters