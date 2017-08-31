Soccer

Brighton Signs Dutch Goalkeeper Tim Krul From Newcastle for the Season

11 minutes ago

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Tim Krul from Newcastle on a season-long loan deal.

The Dutch international travelled to the south coast on Thursday afternoon before completing the transfer in the evening.

Krul, who has made 157 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League, joined Ajax on loan last season, and spent the second half of the campaign at AZ Alkmaar, helping them to sixth place in the Eredivisie.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton claimed that the 29-year-old will prove a valuable addition to the squad of the newly-promoted Seagulls.

“I know Tim from my time at Newcastle and he is an excellent professional that has a vast amount of experience at both club and international level," Hughton said.

“He’s played an extensive amount of games in the Premier League, as well as playing in the Europa League and his experience will also help benefit the other keepers in the squad.”

Den Haag-born Krul, who moved to Tyneside at the age of 17, had fallen out of favour under Magpies boss Rafa Benitez.

The former Falkirk and Carlisle United loanee will now provide competition for fellow summer recruit Matthew Ryan at Brighton.

