Burnley Announce Signing of Huddersfield Striker Nahki Wells on 3-Year Deal

Burnley have announced the signing of Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells on a three-year deal - for an undisclosed fee.





27-year-old Wells has ended his three-and-a-half-year association with Huddersfield, which saw him score 10 goals in a historic campaign for the West Yorkshire side, as they secured their place in the Premier League for the first time last season.

The move to Burnley comes after 152 appearances for the Terriers, which returned 48 goals, and Wells is confident that he has made the right career choice.

He told the club's website after putting pen to paper on his contract: “I have no doubt this is an ideal move for me.

“I have played at every level besides the Premier League. I achieved that by getting promoted [with Huddersfield] and it wasn’t something that was going to change. I have always wanted to play there.





“I’ve documented that way back, when I first broke into the game. Now the opportunity is here and I’m very thankful to the football club to give it to me. I feel I can go on and do great things.”

“Burnley is becoming an established Premier League side. It’s a group I’m sure I can come in and blend with really quickly and it’s about trying to get out on that pitch as soon as possible and hit the ground running.

“The facilities are fantastic and it has everything you need to take my football to the next level. I’m here to grow. It’s a step up for me and it’s one that I’m relishing.

“I don’t see why I can’t learn off the strikers here and hopefully find a combination with the attacking options and play my part in helping move this club forward."

Wells - who is still recovering from an ankle operation - has become Sean Dyche's seventh signing of the summer and is set to offer competition for the recently signed Chris Wood and Jon Walters when he returns to action in a few weeks time.

Dyche spoke of his excitement at acquiring Wells, he said: “We welcome Nahki as another striking option and a player that is different to those we have.

“He holds a different-skill set and therefore we feel can only enhance our attacking options in due course.”