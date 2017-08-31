Caen Winger Set to Undergo Medical at Inter Milan Ahead of Proposed Move

Caen winger Yann Karamoh is to undergo a medical this morning ahead of a proposed move to Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old is thought to have agreed to a two-year loan move to the Nerazzurri, with a possible option to buy at the end.

Image by Sal Sayles

He only made his debut for Caen a year ago, but enjoyed a rather promising first campaign in 2016/17 in which he scored five league goals in Ligue 1.

His performances were enough to attract interest from some big clubs, including Newcastle and Southampton of the Premier League, but it looks like Inter have stolen a march on the rest, as reported by Sky Italy via Football Italia.

Karamoh may be set to undergo his medical but the deal is supposedly still being finalised by his agent Khalid Ouadi, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

Inter have had a fairly quiet summer window in comparison to some of the other teams in Serie A - most notably their rivals AC Milan, who have signed at least 11 new players thanks to the backing of Sino-Europe Sports.

A lot was expected from Inter, who were also taken over last season by Suning Holdings Group, but they have only managed to sign a handful of players.

They are hoping to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi before the 11pm deadline, and will also be keen to keep hold of Ivan Perisic, who has started off the new season in great form.

