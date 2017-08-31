Chelsea Make 3rd Bid for Leicester Midfielder Danny Drinkwater as Time Begins to Run Out

Chelsea are inching closer to sealing a huge late deal for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater after reportedly tabling an improved third bid for the former Manchester United academy player.

Chelsea are thought to be desperate to land 'at least' three new players to bolster their squad ahead of the imminent return of Champions League football to the calendar, with two offers for 2015/16 title winner Drinkwater rejected already this summer.

Chelsea have added Tiemoue Bakayoko to their ranks this summer but have also lost Nemanja Matic, leaving Antonio Conte's options worryingly limited as things stand.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the new bid is made up of a £27m initial payment and inflated by several add-ons that promise to take any deal north of £30m.

It has previously been rumoured that Leicester have been holding out for £35m.

Drinkwater himself seems keen on the potential move to Stamford Bridge, with numerous reports earlier this week stating that the 27-year-old had formally asked to leave.

Leicester's willingness to sell may depend on them finding a suitable replacement before the 11pm deadline. But a report from the Daily Mirror suggests the Foxes might actually have found their man, with a deal for longstanding target Adrien Silva of Sporting CP claimed to be close.

Silva was expected to join Leicester last summer until a deal fell through at the last minute.

Should the Euro 2016 arrive at the King Power Stadium in time, there seems a greater chance that Chelsea will be able to force through a deal for Drinkwater.