Crystal Palace have finally reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Mamadou Sakho in a deal thought to be worth £26m, according to Sky Sports News.

Sakho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park, has been outcast by Jurgen Klopp in the Reds' pre-season preparations, yet had not been able to secure a move away from Anfield.

The French international made eight appearances on loan at Palace last season, but had his spell cut short with a knee injury.

If the £26m fee is correct, then Liverpool will have made a £8m profit on the 26-year-old, who joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in 2013.

Sakho was somewhat of a cult hero at Anfield, with his solid defensive performances often counter-acted by his questionable abilities on the ball. He fell out of favour with Jurgen Klopp after an incident on the Reds' pre-season tour of the USA last summer.

The centre-back now returns to Selhurst Park as a hero, and will hope that he can turn the Eagles' fortunes around after a tough start under new boss Frank de Boer.