Soccer

Crystal Palace Finally Agrees on Fee With Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho

an hour ago

Crystal Palace have finally reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Mamadou Sakho in a deal thought to be worth £26m, according to Sky Sports News.

Sakho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park, has been outcast by Jurgen Klopp in the Reds' pre-season preparations, yet had not been able to secure a move away from Anfield. 

The French international made eight appearances on loan at Palace last season, but had his spell cut short with a knee injury. 

If the £26m fee is correct, then Liverpool will have made a £8m profit on the 26-year-old, who joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in 2013. 

Sakho was somewhat of a cult hero at Anfield, with his solid defensive performances often counter-acted by his questionable abilities on the ball. He fell out of favour with Jurgen Klopp after an incident on the Reds' pre-season tour of the USA last summer.

The centre-back now returns to Selhurst Park as a hero, and will hope that he can turn the Eagles' fortunes around after a tough start under new boss Frank de Boer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters