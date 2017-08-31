Everton have completed the £8m signing of talented Hajduk Split winger Nikola Vlasic.

The Croatia international has penned a [length]-year contract with the Toffees after the announcement was made on the club's official website on Thursday.

Vlasic, like Henry Onyekuru before him, will be immediately loan out by manager Ronald Koeman to [team here] to further his footballing development before potentially joining up with the first-team squad next season.

Croatia's Under-21 side allowed Vlasic to leave their training base on Wednesday to fly to England to complete his switch to Goodison Park and, after a successful medical, has become the ninth signing of a productive summer for Koeman's outfit.

Speaking about the capture of one of the most promising talents in Eastern Europe, Koeman stated why he decided to bring Vlasic to Merseyside.

He said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to play for this big club,” said the Croatia international. “The Premier League is the best league in the world and this is one of the top clubs in England. It is such a big honour for me to be here.

“When I heard that Everton were interested in me, I knew straight away I wanted to come here. Whenever someone called my manager or my father, I told them I only wanted to come to Everton."

Vlasic impressed Everton's senior staff when the Blues and Hajduk locked horns in the recent two legged Europa League play-off tie - a clash that Everton won 3-1 - as he showed off his silky footwork, work ethic and delivery from the flanks.

The teenager originally joined Hajduk as a 12-year-old from former outfit Omladinac Vranjic, and made his senior bow for the HNK.1 giants at 16 years of age in a Europa League match against Irish team Dundalk in July 2014.

🇭🇷 | Time to get involved in deadline day... pic.twitter.com/h2rBapB4pg — Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2017

Vlasic scored in that match and, in the process, became the club's youngest ever goalscorer in international competition. He was also made vice-captain of Hajduk last June at just 18-years-old, such was the esteem he was held in by the club's managerial team.

Vlaic's talent and potential had seen linked with big-money moves to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, but it is Everton who have taken a punt on bringing him to the Premier League instead.

The 19-year-old, who can play anywhere across the forward line, has made appearances and bagged goal and assists during his stay at Stadion Poljud.