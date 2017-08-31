Soccer

Fabinho in Line for Monaco Stay After Title Rivals PSG End Interest in Versatile Star

an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly ended their interest in prising Fabinho away from title rivals Monaco.

The Ligue 1 giants were in talks with last season's top flight champions about securing the signature of the 23-year-old, but have pulled out of discussions if RMC sports journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi is to be believed.

Bouhafsi took to his Twitter account to relay the news to his followers on transfer deadline day, and Monaco will be relieved that another one of their main stars of last season's title triumph will be sticking around for the 2017/18 campaign at the very least.

PSG have been busy in this summer's transfer market as the look to wrest back the league trophy that Monaco snatched off them last term, and have recruited the likes of world-record signing Neymar, veteran defender Dani Alves and left-back Yuri Berchiche to their cause.

Les Parisiens are also on the cup of prising wonder kid striker Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco, with reports on Thursday suggesting that his suspected loan move to the capital has been turned back into a permanent transfer.

With that deal set to be completed, and the possibility of strengthening their rivals two-fold if Fabinho had been allowed to leave too, Monaco have decided against letting the versatile midfielder become the fourth or fifth major departure from Stade Louis II this summer.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim had reportedly made contingency plans to sign Sporting star and former West Ham target William Carvalho for around £35m if Fabinho had been sold to PSG, but the Brazilian will be able to continue working with the defensive midfield man for the next 12 months following this latest development.

Fabinho has made 191 appearances for Monaco since his July 2015 switch from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave, and was a crucial part of Jardim's side last season as he featured in 55 matches and notched 10 goals.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters