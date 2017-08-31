Fabinho in Line for Monaco Stay After Title Rivals PSG End Interest in Versatile Star

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly ended their interest in prising Fabinho away from title rivals Monaco.

The Ligue 1 giants were in talks with last season's top flight champions about securing the signature of the 23-year-old, but have pulled out of discussions if RMC sports journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi is to be believed.

Bouhafsi took to his Twitter account to relay the news to his followers on transfer deadline day, and Monaco will be relieved that another one of their main stars of last season's title triumph will be sticking around for the 2017/18 campaign at the very least.

PSG have been busy in this summer's transfer market as the look to wrest back the league trophy that Monaco snatched off them last term, and have recruited the likes of world-record signing Neymar, veteran defender Dani Alves and left-back Yuri Berchiche to their cause.

Le #PSG abandonne d'ailleurs la piste Fabinho ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 31, 2017

Les Parisiens are also on the cup of prising wonder kid striker Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco, with reports on Thursday suggesting that his suspected loan move to the capital has been turned back into a permanent transfer.

With that deal set to be completed, and the possibility of strengthening their rivals two-fold if Fabinho had been allowed to leave too, Monaco have decided against letting the versatile midfielder become the fourth or fifth major departure from Stade Louis II this summer.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim had reportedly made contingency plans to sign Sporting star and former West Ham target William Carvalho for around £35m if Fabinho had been sold to PSG, but the Brazilian will be able to continue working with the defensive midfield man for the next 12 months following this latest development.

Fabinho has made 191 appearances for Monaco since his July 2015 switch from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave, and was a crucial part of Jardim's side last season as he featured in 55 matches and notched 10 goals.

