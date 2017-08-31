Soccer

Fulham Complete Signing of Former Zenit St Petersburg Winger Yohan Mollo

21 minutes ago

Fulham have officially completed the signing of French winger Yohan Mollo on a deal of up to two years. It follows his formal release from Zenit St Petersburg earlier this week.

The 28-year-old had been with Zenit since January and had previously played in Russia for Krylia Sovetov. Prior to that, Mollo had spent much of his career in his native France, while also taking in a short spell in Spain with Granada.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

He started his career with Monaco and played close to 50 league games in the two years between signing his first professional contract and moving on to Spain.

"I am really happy and excited about the project," Mollo said to Fulham's club website.

"I have an opportunity to play in England and to play with a club with great history like Fulham with some great players. It's a big opportunity for me and I am looking forward to getting started."

