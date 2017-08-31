Soccer

Fulham Submit Club-Record £18m Bid for Newcastle Forward Dwight Gayle

41 minutes ago

Fulham have submitted a club-record £18m bid for Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle as they look to mount a serious promotion push, following the £7.5m sale of Sone Aluko to Reading.

The Sun reports that Newcastle are currently weighing up the offer, which would be a club-record deal for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, but are also reluctant to sanction any deal for Gayle without getting a replacement in beforehand.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Fulham are looking to add more potency up front following the departure of Aluko to Reading, and have identified Gayle as the man to make the vital difference in their push for promotion. 

The former Crystal Palace man struck 23 goals in 32 appearances as Newcastle won the Championship last term, but is widely expected not to match such impressive numbers in the Premier League. 

The Play-off Semi finalists would smash their current club-record fee of £11.5m paid for Steve Marlet back in 2001, and Jokanovic believes Gayle will be the man to get them back into the top flight after a 4 year absence.

Newcastle would be foolish to sell Gayle at this moment in time however, following Aleksandar Mitrovic's three game ban for elbowing Manuel Lanzini, leaving them with new signing Joselu as their only fit striker should Gayle depart St James Park.

