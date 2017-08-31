Harry Kane Confident Daniel Levy Will Deliver Top Tottenham Targets on Deadline Day

Tottenham star Harry Kane has revealed he will not be tuning in to see the final hours of the transfer deadline unfold as he trusts the club chairman Daniel Levy to secure the club's top targets before the 11pm cut-off.

History suggests Levy prefers to wait until the final moments of the transfer window to obtain the best deals, with the likes of Jermain Defoe, Hugo Lloris, and Rafael Van der Vaart all proof of such tactics in the past.

Despite describing the transfer window as "crazy," Kane admitted he does not give the window too much consideration as speaking at St George's Park, the striker told the Telegraph: “To be totally honest I don’t really have it [transfer deadline day] on.





"Of course the gaffer will get in who he wants. I’ll be interested to see who we get in but I’m not that interested in other teams. I’m focused on Tottenham.





"Daniel likes to do it on the last day to get the best deal, but we just have to wait and see. Daniel is a great businessman, the way he runs the club, the new training ground, the new stadium. He does what he wants to do. Some chairmen are different. But he does what he does and feels it’s the best way to help out the team.

With his contracts at the club negotiated with Levy through an agent, the 24-year-old said he is in the dark over how intimidating Levy can be in negotiations.





He said: “He’s a businessman, he knows what he wants, he’s been around for a long time, he’s great for our club, he runs it in a very good way.

"From our players’ point of view, I don’t deal with him face to face so I wouldn’t know how intimidating he really is."

With a lot of uncertainty within dressing rooms for clubs across Europe, Kane has revealed that he is a staunch advocate for the transfer window closing before the start of the season.

He added: “It [the transfer window] has been crazy, even from a player’s point of view. With the Neymar situation, the money involved has just changed and players are going for a lot more than they may have done before that transfer.





“It is what it is, but I have spoken about it before that it would be better for the window to close before the season, to help teams settle and also on an international basis, there are players here and rumours are going around, but that’s the way the game is going… if it was shut off before the start of the season, it would help.

"Everyone could focus on the season, without players having to worry about being sold or moving up north or down south."