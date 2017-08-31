Serie A side Hellas Verona have completed the signing of Barcelona youngster Seung-Woo Lee on a four-year deal, although the Spanish club have included a buy-back clause in the deal.

According to Hellas Verona's official website, the buy back clause in Lee's contract is valid for the first two years of the contract, and is a smart move by the Copa del Rey champions as the 19-year-old is considered a bright prospect for the future.

The South-Korean would, under normal circumstances, still be a Barcelona player, except for the fact that the Spanish club have already filled their two non-EU spots in their Barcelona B side.

As a result of this, Lee has been shipped out to the Italian side as a way to gain the promising talent some valuable game time and experience, whilst the buy back clause also enables Barcelona to bring him back should a non-EU space become available in the next two years.

The South-Korean becomes the second precocious talent to leave the Nou Camp this summer, following the departure of 18-year-old Jordi Mboula to Monaco on a five-year deal.

Barcelona are still hoping to follow up their club-record capture of Ousmane Dembele with the signing of Liverpool outcast Philippe Coutinho as the deadline draws ever closer, although the Merseyside club remain adamant that the Brazilian international will not be leaving Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar, and Barcelona have also joined the race for the Frenchman in what appears to be a retaliation to the Premier League club's firm stance over Coutinho.