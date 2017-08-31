Soccer

Highly Rated Italian Youngster Alessandro Bastoni Joins Internazionale From Atlanta

an hour ago

It has been reported on the official Internazionale website that young prospect, Alessandro Bastoni, will join Internazionale from Atlanta for a undisclosed fee.

The ball-playing centre back who has been likened to the same playing style of Leonardo Bonucci, has joined the Milan side but will return to Atlanta on a two-year loan deal for first team football. 

Image by Jeff Masterson

The Nerazzurri first took notice of the hot prospect as he made in his full professional debut against Pescara in the Coppa Italia, in which Atlanta managed to keep a clean sheet.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In addition to this, he has been capped at every level for his national team, from under-15's to under-18's. 

Furthermore, his physical stature will be an advantage for the young Italian as he's more likely to be included within first team fixtures, which will be detrimental to his development as a footballer. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters