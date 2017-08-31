Highly Rated Italian Youngster Alessandro Bastoni Joins Internazionale From Atlanta

It has been reported on the official Internazionale website that young prospect, Alessandro Bastoni, will join Internazionale from Atlanta for a undisclosed fee.

The ball-playing centre back who has been likened to the same playing style of Leonardo Bonucci, has joined the Milan side but will return to Atlanta on a two-year loan deal for first team football.

The Nerazzurri first took notice of the hot prospect as he made in his full professional debut against Pescara in the Coppa Italia, in which Atlanta managed to keep a clean sheet.

In addition to this, he has been capped at every level for his national team, from under-15's to under-18's.

Furthermore, his physical stature will be an advantage for the young Italian as he's more likely to be included within first team fixtures, which will be detrimental to his development as a footballer.