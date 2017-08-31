Soccer

Joel Campbell Leaves Arsenal on Loan for the Sixth Time, Joins Real Betis in Spain

2 hours ago

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has officially left the club on loan for the sixth time as he joins Real Betis for the duration of the 2017/18 season.

Campbell joined the Gunners from Saprissa in his native Costa Rica in 2011 but has only spent 18 months in the first-team during that time.

The loan move to Betis will mark his second spell at the Seville-based club after an earlier stint during the 2012/13 campaign. He had previously played with Lorient on loan in 2011/12, while there have been loans to Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting CP in the years since.

Campbell, now 25 years of age, was a star of the 2014 World Cup as Costa Rica defied the odds to top a tough group containing England, Italy and Uruguay and then come within a penalty shootout of reaching the semi-finals.

His club career hasn't lived up to the same heights, though.

The wide forward managed only three goals in 28 total appearances for Sporting last season and has scored only 25 times in 200 club games to date in what has been a stop-start existence.

A statement from Arsenal read, "We would like to wish Joel well for his time in Spain."

Out of favour forward Lucas Perez had earlier left Arsenal on loan for Deportivo on deadline day, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain traded north London for Merseyside in a £35m move to Liverpool.

