Soccer

Liverpool Reveal Which Number New Signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Wear at Anfield

31 minutes ago

Following an earlier bit of banter, it actually turns out Liverpool have now confirmed '21' as the shirt number of new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined from Arsenal for £35m at around midday on transfer deadline day - and the club's Twitter feed has been entirely devoted to the England star since.

The former Arsenal man has joined on a five-year deal worth £120,000-a-week after turning down £180,000-a-week at the Emirates to sign an extension.

The former Southampton prospect has addressed the Liverpool faithful in a video that was tweeted out by the club, and they also revealed that the new signing will wear the number 21 jersey that was vacated by Lucas Leiva earlier in the window.

Chamberlain will be hoping to see his number plastered onto the starting XI board by Jurgen Klopp as often as possible following his move to Anfield.

The 24-year-old chosen Liverpool over Chlelsea in the hope that he can play regularly in the centre of midfield, but he may have his work cut out given the good form of current midfield trio Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum.

