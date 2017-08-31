Soccer

PHOTO: Aaron Ramsey Deletes Potential Dig at Arsenal on Farewell Post to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

an hour ago

In the midst of deadline day drama at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey has taken a potential dig at the club in his farewell Instagram post to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in a comment which has since been deleted.

The Welsh midfielder was glowing in his tribute to his ex-teammate, calling him a 'great player' and a 'great guy in the changing room'. 

However, the heartfelt nature of the post has been over-shadowed by the last hashtag used by Ramsey to top off the post. The Arsenal midfielder used the word 'shaaambles' [sic] which triggered speculation that he was taking a dig at the club. 

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Arsenal have been the target for heavy criticism recently, with the questionable nature of their transfer business combining with poor form on the pitch, which led fans to jump to conclusions over Ramsey's comment. 

The hashtag was quickly deleted, but Ramsey also came out in public, via Twitter, to try and cool the uproar regarding his caption.

Whether or not Ramsey's comments are legitimate is anyone's best guess, but it is another unnecessary talking point around the Gunners, in a time of chaos. 

The Welsh midfielder was one of the most heavily criticised players in Arsenal's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, and is unlikely to receive any sympathy from fans for his controversial caption.

