Wilfried Bony is set for a remarkable return to former club Swansea City after Manchester City accepted their £12m bid for the wantaway striker.

Contrary to earlier reports claiming that Bony was on his way to Serie A with Hellas Verona, BBC Sport have broken the news that the Ivory Coast international is set to undergo a medical in south Wales ahead of a reunion with the Swans.

Bony left the Liberty Stadium for City in January 2015 for a fee worth around £25m, but he will now become a Swansea player for the second time after his ill-fated two-and-a-half year spell at the Etihad.

Sky Italia had alleged that Verona had agreed to take Bony off City's hands by bringing him to Italy's top flight for the entirety of the 2017/18 campaign.

Striker Wilfried Bony is set for a medical with Swans after they agreed on a fee believed to be £12m with Manchester City

However, the 28-year-old appears to have performed a huge U-turn after getting wind that City had agreed to sell him back to Swansea, and both Bony and his former employers will hope to get any deal over the line before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Bony bagged an impressive 35 goals in just 70 matches for Swansea before he departed up north, but his time in Manchester has been beset by injury problems and a lack of game time.