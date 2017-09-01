Soccer

Here’s How the United States Can Qualify for the 2018 World Cup

2:12 | Soccer
Bruce Arena's True Impact on USMNT Won't Be Known Until World Cup
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Bruce Arena has recalled his top side for this week’s World Cup qualifying matches, and for good reason: the U.S. has a chance to clinch a berth for 2018 if everything breaks correctly.

The U.S. hosts Costa Rica on Sept. 1 at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey before heading to face Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Sept. 5.

With four matches to go in qualification, the CONCACAF table is as follows: Mexico sits in first with 14 points, Costa Rica is second with 11 points, and the U.S. is third with eight. In fourth sits Panama with seven points, Honduras is in fifth with five, and Trinidad and Tobago is in last place with three points.

A top-three finish is needed to auto-qualify, and finishing fourth means a playoff round before qualifying.

STRAUS: Full breakdown of USMNT’s scenarios

It’s a little unlikely, but here’s how the USMNT can lock in next year's trip to Russia as early as next week. 

How the USMNT can qualify

1) The U.S. wins both its games in this window, beating Costa Rica and Honduras, giving it 14 points.

2) Trinidad and Tobago draws Honduras Sept. 1 and beats Panama Sept. 5.

These results would clinch a top-three spot in the qualifying hexagonal and leave the U.S. seven points ahead of whichever team is in fourth place, with two games left to play in qualification (the final round is in October).

This involves a difficult road win for the U.S. and a tough home victory, not to mention the last-place team pulling out positive results in specific fashion, but it’s not impossible. It’s more likely that whatever happens this week will determine the stakes for the Americans’ Oct. 6 match against Panama, and the Oct. 10 tilt with Trinidad and Tobago.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters