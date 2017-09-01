Why Tottenham Supporters Can Feel Positive After Daniel Levy's Excellent Transfer Deadline Day

It may have taken a while, but Tottenham finally did their business late on during the transfer window.

After previously signing Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzanigga and Juan Foyth, Spurs further strengthened their squad with the additions of right-back Aurier and striker Fernando Llorente.

And while Aurier's personal traits are certainly less than admirable and Llorente is getting on a bit in terms of age, Daniel Levy has proved again to be an astute businessman, eager to show his hand as late as possible.

Former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus striker Llorente has shown his qualities already in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals for Swansea last season, and while the signing is not indicative of the way Spurs have conducted business in the past few years, it's still a worthwhile addition.

Delighted to be part of @SpursOfficial and grateful for the warm welcome from everyone. pic.twitter.com/9To4owG130 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) August 31, 2017

Vincent Janssen, for all his effort and Tottenham fans' patience, did not look up to the standard required for a club looking to challenge at the top of the Premier League and hoping to make inroads in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side now have a notable Plan B in the form of Llorente, who will undoubtedly benefit from the service provided by the likes of Danny Rose and Serge Aurier from out wide, as well as the club's chief playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Aurier himself has unsurprisingly split Tottenham fans, many of whom have taken issue with the Ivory Coast international's previous homophobic comments about ex-PSG manager Laurent Blanc.

It won't help squad morale if Aurier, who was eventually granted a work permit ahead of his move to Tottenham, manages to upset the tried and tested members of Pochettino's team with more careless outbursts.

However, the signing is evidently a sign of confidence installed into Aurier by Pochettino, whose man management skills have often been praised by Tottenham players and neutral pundits alike.

Where before there was a noticeable lack of squad depth, now Tottenham have options.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes. ✍️#WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/PAc2VuBkpn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth, while both admittedly young, can offer quality in reserve at centre-back, while Kieran Tripper will now likely act as an understudy to Aurier, bought for less than half of the money acquired through the sale of Kyle Walker of Manchester City.

Spurs have strengthened the defence that proved to be the best in English football last season, bought a viable alternative to the dependable Harry Kane up front and somehow made close to £4m in profit through this summer's transfer dealings.

While it took a while for deals to fall into place, fans of the north London club can again feel quietly optimistic after securing transfers at the last minute, even if rivals in the Premier League spent heavier and brought in more high-profile names.