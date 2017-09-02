Arsenal's Frustrated Jack Wilshere Leaves Controversial Comment on Tyrone Mings' Instagram Post

Jack Wilshere is now finally fit enough to turn out for Arsenal's U23 fold since recovering from a lower leg fracture he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur in April, and it's clear to see that the 25-year-old is frustrated with his lack of game time at the Gunners.

AFC Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings, to whom Wilshere played alongside during his temporary stint at the Cherries last term, has opened his very own football academy, showcasing the feat on Instagram, and the Arsenal midfielder could not resist leaving a cheeky comment on the post, offering his availability to potentially appear for the set-up in order to gain invaluable match minutes.

The England international has found himself in hot-water for the north Londoners' U23s, though, after shaming himself by grappling with a number of Manchester City's fledgling professionals earlier this month, receiving a straight red card for his embarrassing actions.

Image: Jack Wilshere comments on former Bournemouth team-mate Tyrone Mings' latest Instagram post. #afc pic.twitter.com/ePPN1MFTyB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 1, 2017

Being a seasoned midfielder, Wilshere should know better than to lower his standards by fighting on the pitch with lesser experienced players, so it's clear that as well as brushing-up on his ball skills, he still needs to tame his temper.

Rumours had circulated towards the end of the summer transfer window that he could even be on his way out of the club yet again on loan, with a collection of Championship sides including Birmingham City most notably in the running for his resurgent services.

Gooners are understandably keen to see the hampered playmaker return to the first team fold in good time, however if he is going to carry on subliminally jibing his current employers on social media, he could ultimately jeopardise his push to return to the top of the English game.

Lauded by so many of the game's greatest in the past, Wilshere certainly has the calibre to turn his stuttering career around at the Emirates, if he can keep himself out of trouble, and keep himself fit for the foreseeable future.