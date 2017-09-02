Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Emerges as Transfer Target for David Beckham's New Major League Soccer Club

an hour ago

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has reportedly lined up a sensational move to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his career beyond Real Madrid by joining his new football venture in America.

The former LA Galaxy midfielder is set to officially unveil plans to launch a new Major League Soccer club in Miami this month and is seemingly of the belief that he can attract the game's top stars to link up with his side in Florida - with Ronaldo said to topping the list.

The new franchise in Miami is understood to require three-years to become a fully fledged side ready for entry into the MLS, which could possibly see a then 35-year-old Ronaldo be open for one last career move, as per the Mirror.

If two of the world's most famous footballers linked up in America it would be a major boost to the development of the sport in the United States, and although the competition is aiming to avoid signing ageing stars MLS commissioner Don Garber has admitted an exception can always be made. 

He said: “I hope we don’t move too far away from recognising that having global icons play in our league can deliver all sorts of value and technology. Not just in terms of ticket sales and commercial benefit, but it inspires young people here.

“They might be influenced by playing the EA Sports games or watching the Premier League or Bundesliga and yet might not have a local MLS team.

“If you can bring in an icon like David Beckham in his day or what [New York City's Spain international striker] David Villa is doing today, if you can have those players who are followed on a truly global basis.

“I’ll never mention names because I get infuriated with coaches mentioning players in our league. But there are clearly players around the world who resonate.”

