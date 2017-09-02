Soccer

Jonny Evans Claims He's Completely Focused on West Brom Following Failed Man City Switch

34 minutes ago

Jonny Evans has said that he's looking forward to returning to West Brom after the international break.

The Baggies captain was the subject of interest from Manchester City this summer, but a move never materialised and he will be playing under Tony Pulis at least until January.

Despite all of the talk, Evans claims that he knew little of what was going on.

"I don't really know much of what went on because I've been away on international duty,' he told the Mail.


"You try to focus on that when you're in a hotel but when I get back I'm sure I will have a chat with the chairman and the manager, but before I left we'd said, 'If something happens or it doesn't we'll just get on with it'.

"As a player you don't really know what's going on a lot of the time and a lot of things are word of mouth.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

"We're not involved in that process but everything was left on good terms because it was a hypothetical situation. I just want to get on with what I was doing and see what happens.

"I'm a West Brom player and I'm the captain. I spoke about that in my programme notes last week and I'll be looking forward to going back and seeing the lads."

Evans played his first match since the season started, featuring for Northern Ireland in a 3-0 win against San Marino on Friday. And he says the match came at the perfect time, given the transfer drama.

"That's one of the great things about football - when there are other things going on, it makes you focus on something and the game takes your mind of other things,' he added.

"It was good for me, it came at the right time for me, especially with my injury and it was good to get through the 90 minutes."

