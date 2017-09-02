Soccer

Manchester United Loan Out Andreas Pereira to Valencia Just Before Spanish Transfer Deadline

an hour ago

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has sealed a late move away from Old Trafford, joining Valencia on a season-long loan deal just before the Spanish transfer window closed on Friday night. 

The 21-year-old will spend his second consecutive season in La Liga, having been one of few bright sparks in a doomed Granada team last season - eventually taken over by Tony Adams for the last handful of games of the campaign. 

Image by Simon Ironmonger

A promising pre-season saw Pereira feature against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valerenga and Sampdoria, but snubs for all three of United's league games so far this season made it clear that he remains outside of Jose Mourinho's immediate plans. 

Taking advantage of the Spanish window closing a day later than the English one, which slammed shut on Thursday night to great fanfare, the United prospect made the switch to play his next year of football under new Valencia manager Marcelino - who has guided his team to a win over Las Palmas and a draw away to Real Madrid in their opening pair of fixtures. 

Mourinho had previously promised Pereira and his less-used players game-time over the course of the season, saying: "I will be very happy when the Champions League and League Cup start, because then I'll have more games and more opportunities to give all of my players the game time they deserve.

"They might not have played the minutes they would have liked so far, but they are all being very patient and waiting for their opportunity to become important for the team."

The Belgian-born youngster has played international youth football for both the country of his birth and Brazil thanks to his father - former Brazil international Marcos Pereira. 

