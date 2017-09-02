Mesut Ozil Tells Arsenal Legends to 'Stop Talking' & Get Behind Club via Lengthy Social Media Post

German star Mesut Ozil has hit back at Arsenal's critics, as well as his own, in a lengthy Facebook post.

The midfielder, who joined the London side from Real Madrid exactly four years ago, is celebrating his fourth anniversary as a Gooner, and claims to be happy to stay and fight for the shirt, in spite of the exit rumours swirling around him.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

His post was filled with encouraging words, and fans should be lifted after what they read; however, the player has also lashed out at the club's former stars, asking them to 'stop talking and start supporting':

"Personally I’ve had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London," he wrote. ‘Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight’ - this is what people have said about me. Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players - both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club.

"Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends - my advice to these former Gunners: stop talking and start supporting!"

Read it in full below:

Arsenal fans are at their lowest ebb at the moment, having watched their beloved side finish outside of the top four last season. Things haven't been so bright in this campaign either, despite the club winning the Community Shield right at the beginning.

They have lost two out of their first three Premier League games so far, and are already seemingly out of the title race.

Ozil, though, remains upbeat.