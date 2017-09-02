Ousmane Dembele's Ridiculous Barcelona Wages Have Reportedly Been Leaked

Young Frenchman Ousmane Dembele has been handed the tough task of filling Neymar's boots at Barcelona; and given recent revelations, he seems to have all the incentive in the world to do so.

The Catalan side parted with the initial sum of €105m to secure Dembele's signing from Borussia Dortmund, and that figure could rise to €147m due to add-ons. They also paid a further €9m to intermediaries.

According to Football leaks, who revealed the player's wages at the Camp Nou through German outlet Der Spiegel, Barca will be writing big cheques to keep Dembele in their employ.





At just 20 years of age, Dembele could earn up to €20m-a-year at the La Liga outfit if he meets various objectives. And his base wage is set at €12m per year.

Reports are also claiming that Kylian Mbappe had demanded €12m-a-year from Madrid during negotiations. While Los Blancos could afford to pay the amount, they opted not to as it would have farsurpassed the wages of the likes of established squad members such as Toni Kroos.

The player has since joined Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal, where he will earn the desired pay.