Spain hosts Italy at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday for a World Cup qualifying match.

The two sides are competing for supremacy in Group G, each with 6 points with four matches left to play. Both are in good shape but the top spot in the group and auto-qualification for Russia is at stake, with the runner-up needing a playoff round to qualify.

Neither team reached the knockout stage at the 2014 World Cup.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

