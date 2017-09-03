Soccer

Arsene Wenger Confirms Arsenal Will 'Come Back' for Monaco's Thomas Lemar

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
2 hours ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the club will renew their attempts to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar having failed to complete a deal on deadline day.

The Gunners made a €100m bid for the French international, but Wenger has admitted that he "decided to stay at Monaco."

Arsenal appeared set to sell last season's top scorer Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, but the deal hinged on their late search for a replacement.

And Wenger has now confirmed that Arsenal failed to sign Lemar before the close of the transfer window, and will make another attempt to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

"€100m for Lemar? Yes all true, I wanted him," Wenger told Telefoot. "He decided to stay at Monaco."

He added: "We will come back for him."

Wenger had earlier stressed that "respect" needs to be shown over the negotiations that took place for Lemar.

"The player has chosen to stay at Monaco," he told BeIN. "I do not want to talk too much. You have to respect what really happens on the negotiation side.

"I know we live in an era of transparency but at some stage to respect everybody you have to not talk too much about that."

Lemar scored twice for France against the Netherlands on Thursday and revealed after the game that he is "very happy" to remain at Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

"I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there," the 21-year-old said. "Now I am going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters