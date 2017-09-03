Soccer

Stephan Lichtsteiner Responds to Being Left Out of Juventus Champions League Squad

33 minutes ago

Stephan Lichtsteiner has taken to social media to air his disappointment at being left out of Juventus' Champions League squad.

On the players official Facebook account, the Swiss international wrote about his continued commitment to the side despite his omission from the squad:

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"My exclusion from the Champions League list? This is obviously a hard blow and a huge disappointment," wrote Lichtsteiner.


"That’s life - the important thing is not how often you fall, but how many times you find the strength to get up, roll up your sleeves, keep fighting and never give up."

"Now, more than ever, I will keep on giving my all to honour this jersey!"

The response from Lichtsteiner is of the utmost professionalism and shows exactly how footballers should respond to being left out of a team. Take note Jack Wilshere and co.

The 33-year-old along with Marko Pjaca, were surprise names missing from Massimiliano Allegri's Champions League 25-man squad, although the latter is currently injured.

Lichtsteiner will now not be able to play in the Italian giants group games against Barcelona, Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon, however he could return for the knockout stage, should Juve make it out of that tough group.

In the absence of Lichtsteiner, it is likely that summer signings Mattia De Sciglio or Benedikt Howedes will operate in right-back role when the group stage gets underway later this month.

Allegri’s decision to leave out the 33-year-old, who has over 175 appearances for the Italian giants, has come as a surprise, such that it has attracted criticism from some fans.

However, the decision may just be tactical, in order to keep the 33-year-old fresh for Serie A games, as well as the later Champions League fixtures, as Lichtsteiner has featured in both league games so far this season.

