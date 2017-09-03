Watford Star Heurelho Gomes Declares His Intention to Retire and Take on a New Profession

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has expressed his intention to retire from professional football in 2019, in order to become a 'caring super-agent', as per The Sun.

The Brazilian, who signed for Watford from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2014, declared his intention to retire, despite claiming the Hornets wanted him to stay on longer during recent contract negotiations:

"If it was up to [Watford], [Gomes' new contract] would have been longer - but I wanted two years as things can change, even if I feel great. I know my limit in terms of time."

As his playing career draws to a close, the 36-year old has already made plans for his next career. Given his large number of contacts throughout Europe and beyond, Gomes has stated he wants to become an agent - one who puts players and their careers first, ahead of monetary concerns:

"[Being an agent] wouldn't be about money for me. I don't think about that.

"If I am an agent, I am not going to be thinking about putting players there and leave them there - you have to think what is right for the player."

The veteran has already made several steps towards his future career. His recently negotiated two-year deal with Watford - which keeps him at the club until his intended retirement - was conducted by the player without a middleman or an agent, and he reportedly found the talks easy to handle.

As part of his potential career as an agent, Gomes wants to help players by guiding them through their professional careers, something he already does at Watford. The goalkeeper is not only a 'rule enforcer' at the club, but has also helped players such as new signing Richarlison settle in at the club.

His assistance has come both on, and off the pitch, including helping his fellow Brazilian find a new home:

"[Gomes advises on] Things like where to live, where you can live, to buy your house. You should not throw your money away on rent. These kind of things.

"I have been here a long time to understand this kind of thing."