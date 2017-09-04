Bayern Star Arturo Vidal Hints at Retirement After International Blunder With Chile

Arturo Vidal has flirted with the prospect of retiring from international football after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Paraguay in Chile's World Cup qualifying campaign.

The midfield powerhouse scored an embarrassing own goal in the 25th minute of Chile's match with Paraguay. Stretching to clear a free kick, Vidal diverted the ball into the top corner of Claudio Bravo's net and the incident has caused the Bayern Munich star to consider his international future, according to the Daily Mail.

"Now, every bad vibe that we have in this country must be happy," Vidal wrote on Instagram. "But don't worry, not too long before I leave."

Ahora deben estar felices los mala leche qué hay en este país!!!😡😡😡 pero no se preocupen, cada vez me falta menos para irme!!!👍🏼👍🏼 A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi was frustrated at his side's inability to take chances in their World Cup qualifier, clearly desperate for his side to improve before their match with Bolivia on Tuesday.

"We must look for other ways," Pizzi claimed. "If you don't score, you will not have the chance to compete against the best teams."

CLAUDIO REYES/GettyImages

Club Cerro Porteño's veteran midfielder Víctor Cáceres doubled Paraguay's advantage early in the second half of their match with Chile before Olimpia Asunción star Richard Ortiz rounded off the scoring in the 93rd minute of the World Cup qualifier.