Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Reveals What His Time at Liverpool Was Really Like

Former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, has opened up about how draining the Liverpool job was, in an interview after a charity fixture, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

The Northern Irishman spent a little over three seasons at the Reds and came to within two points of winning the Premier League title, and the now Celtic boss claims the experience was incredibly exhausting:

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

“When I came out of Liverpool I needed a break. It was so intense. It was draining. We moved to London just to come away from it," claimed Rodgers.

“I came as close as anyone there to the holy grail of winning the league. That season, with the fans, it was special.”

However, after Rodgers' second place finish in the 2013/14 season, his side gradually lost form, resulting in his sacking in October 2015.

Rodgers spent seven months out of the game in order to collect his thoughts, before taking on his current role as Celtic boss. Rodgers managed to achieve the domestic treble in his first campaign with his side once again favourites for the SPL title this season.

Despite the Scottish title being somewhat of a walkover for Celtic last season, Rodgers surprisingly claimed that the pressure to win with the Scottish Champions is even greater than what he experienced during his time on Merseyside:

“I had offers from England and a couple from China, where the money is very good, and that’s tempting for a boy from Northern Ireland," claimed Rodgers.

“But I had come out of one of the biggest institutions in the world and I had to find that pressure again. I’ve got that now."

“With Liverpool you can go away from home and draw and that’s OK. But Celtic, you have to win every game. It’s a different pressure.”





Rodger will now face one of his toughest tests in management after Celtic were drawn into a Champions League group containing Barcelona, Juventus and Anderlecht.