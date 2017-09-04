Chairman Claims Swansea Are in 'Healthy Position' Despite 'Very Difficult' Transfer Window
Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins claimed that the club remain in a "healthy position", despite what he described as a "very difficult" transfer window.
The Swans lost two of last season's top performers in Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente, who joined Everton and Tottenham respectively for a combined total of around £60m.
Paul Clement's side have acted to bring in new arrivals, with the high-profile loan deal for Renato Sanches a particularly standout piece of business.
The likes of Wilfried Bony, Sam Clucas and Roque Mesa were also acquired, but Jenkins concedes the summer was a difficult period.
“In a lot of respects it was a very difficult transfer window,’’ Jenkins told Swansea's official website. “Looking back, we lost our two top goal scorers [Sigurdsson and Llorente] from last season and when that happened it was always going to be difficult to turn things around and maintain the same levels.
“The fee we received for Gylfi probably made things doubly difficult for us in some ways to try to do the right deals for this football club. But I think we've done well with what we've achieved in the time we've had.
“We probably could have done a bit more in this window, but it was important that we didn't overstretch ourselves as a club by bringing in players that were being well over-valued.
“Within the two windows Paul has been with us the squad has changed a lot with four coming in last January and six in this window. That’s big changes.
“But as a club we are in a good, healthy financial position again. Then if we need one or two more players to strengthen again in January, there will also probably be better options available.’’