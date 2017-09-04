Cherries Star Harry Arter 'Struggling' With International Football Amid Disappointing Georgia Result

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has admitted that adapting to international football has been a hard lesson after his Republic of Ireland side suffered a frustrating draw away to Georgia on Saturday.

The ROI took an early lead after Shane Duffy took advantage of a mistake by the Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Makaridze just four minutes in, but the side slacked when keeping possession allowing the home-side to equalise during the 34th minute.

The Irish midfield were barely seeing the ball with constant passes being made upfield and the chances they did get were short lived after they gave the ball away cheaply in what was one of the worst performances under Martin O'Neill.

The 42 reports that after the game Arter admitted that it was hard for him to adapt to the national side, he said: “International football is a different sort of game and not having the ball isn’t overly what I’m used to but it’s something I need to get used to now."

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

“There’s work to do off the ball, which is a lot harder and more demanding.”

Arter was replaced just after the hour mark by Aiden McGeady and he as well as the Republic of Ireland will be looking for a much stronger result against their group leaders Serbia on Tuesday as they attempt to close the two point gap and take over at the top.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

After Serbia beat Moldova 3-0 on Saturday and the ROI dropped two points Arter has stated that the pressure will be on when the two sides clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

He said: “Regardless of the result tonight, that game was always going to be critical. “They won tonight so the pressure is on us but it probably would have been the same — we have to try get a result against them.”