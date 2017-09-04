Soccer

Cherries Star Harry Arter 'Struggling' With International Football Amid Disappointing Georgia Result

an hour ago

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has admitted that adapting to international football has been a hard lesson after his Republic of Ireland side suffered a frustrating draw away to Georgia on Saturday. 

The ROI took an early lead after Shane Duffy took advantage of a mistake by the Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Makaridze just four minutes in, but the side slacked when keeping possession allowing the home-side to equalise during the 34th minute. 

The Irish midfield were barely seeing the ball with constant passes being made upfield and the chances they did get were short lived after they gave the ball away cheaply in what was one of the worst performances under Martin O'Neill. 

The 42 reports that after the game Arter admitted that it was hard for him to adapt to the national side, he said: “International football is a different sort of game and not having the ball isn’t overly what I’m used to but it’s something I need to get used to now."

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

“There’s work to do off the ball, which is a lot harder and more demanding.”

Arter was replaced just after the hour mark by Aiden McGeady and he as well as the Republic of Ireland will be looking for a much stronger result against their group leaders Serbia on Tuesday as they attempt to close the two point gap and take over at the top. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

After Serbia beat Moldova 3-0 on Saturday and the ROI dropped two points Arter has stated that the pressure will be on when the two sides clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 

He said: “Regardless of the result tonight, that game was always going to be critical. “They won tonight so the pressure is on us but it probably would have been the same — we have to try get a result against them.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters