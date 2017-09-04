Former BVB Boss Claims Dembele's Barcelona Move Was the Youngster's Dream Come True

In an interview with Sky Sports, Thomas Tuchel has claimed that it was always Dembele's dream to play for Barcelona.

Dembele's dream came true this summer and the former Dortmund boss revealed how Dembele made it clear to him early on that Barcelona was always his goal:

“Ousmane has always expressed the desire in the first talks that we have led, that it is his great goal and his dream to change to Barcelona. And he did it now." claimed Tuchel.

"Of course I was no longer in the process, why he did it and the way he did it be careful not to be too moral."

“Barcelona was always Ousmane Dembélé’s dream," added Tuchel in a separate interview with Kicker.

Dembele moved to the Camp Nou in a staggering move worth an initial £96.5m in the closing weeks of the window, earning himself his dream move. Barcelona were looking for a replacement for Neymar who made his world record move to PSG earlier in the window, with Dembele and Coutinho their top targets.

Dembele: "Ballon d'Or is not a challenge in my life. I am only 20. Personal titles aren't something which motivate me." pic.twitter.com/Y5UioJ8LpL — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) September 4, 2017

A move for the latter was never finalised however Dembele went on strike at Dortmund in order to force through a move, something the player himself claims was necessary:

"I decided to stop going training. I didn't want to go. I looked for an excuse not to go," said Demebele to SPORT. "If it didn't work out and I hadn't done my part to get the move to Barca, now I would be lamenting the fact I wasn't here."

Dembele made 32 league appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring 6 times and providing 12 assists. He did that at just 20-years-old such that Barcelona felt they were investing in one of the future's top talents when they paid the huge fee for the French international.