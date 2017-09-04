Former Chile Coach Makes Astonishing Claim About Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez After 3-0 Paraguay Loss

Alexis Sanchez has been criticised by a former Chile coach for reportedly being overweight.

Sanchez has played just one game for Arsenal so far this season, the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend, after missing the majority of pre-season through injury and illness.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The Arsenal forward, who wanted a move to Manchester City during the transfer window, played in Chile's 3-0 World Cup qualifier loss to Paraguay and has been criticised by Jose Sulantay, the South American nation's former Under-20 and Under-17 manager.





He told La Cuarta: "I saw him gone, I saw him out of physical shape, totally.





“He’s fatter than normal.

Esteban Garay/GettyImages

“Without his spark, he never left that Paraguayan defence behind. He never made a diagonal run, it was something else. It was not Alexis.

“This can bring you problems later, the statements of wanting to leave. The team-mates must have felt nothing for him.”

After failing to secure a move to Manchester City, Sanchez now faces the prospect of playing out the last year of his contract before finding a new club next summer.

There have been reports of Sanchez going on strike at Arsenal, with the club making a poor start to the Premier League season, winning just one game from their opening three fixtures.

A deal worth £60m had been offered by City to Arsenal for Sanchez, who scored 24 goals and contributed 10 assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season, but the potential transfer was rejected by Arsene Wenger's side.

Arsenal's next match sees them host Bournemouth on Saturday.