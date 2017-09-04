Injured Marco Reus Omitted From Borussia Dortmund's Champions League Group Squad

Borussia Dortmund will be without injury-prone star Marco Reus for their Champions League group stage campaign this season, after the winger was left out of their 32-man squad.

New teenager Jadon Sancho has also been left out of their Champions League squad, despite completing a deadline day move from Manchester City.

However, summer signings Dan-Axel Zagadou (Paris Saint-Germain), Ömer Toprak (Bayer Leverkusen), Jeremy Toljan (TSG Hoffenheim), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Maximilian Philipp (SC Freiburg) and Andrey Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) have all been included in Peter Bosz's squad - which can be altered (should Dortmund qualify for the knockouts) once the group stage concludes in December.

Borussia Dortmund kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Tottenham's temporary home of Wembley on September 13.

Die Schwarzgelben then host reigning champions Real Madrid on September 26, before an away trip to Apoel Nicosia on October 17.

Dortmund last reached a Champions League final at the end of the 2012/13 season, meeting domestic rivals Bayern Munich in a tense encounter that saw goals from Mario Mandžukić and Arjen Robben, either side of a İlkay Gündoğan penalty, claiming victory for the Bavarians.